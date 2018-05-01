Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Resumes skating

Kulikov (back) took the ice for Tuesday's game-day skate in a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While Kulikov won't be in action for Game 3 versus Nashville on Tuesday, the fact that he is back on the ice is a step in the right direction. Coach Paul Maurice has not provided a specific timeline for when the blueliner might be ready to suit up, but even once cleared, the bench boss could opt to keep Kulikov on the sidelines in favor of Ben Chiarot.