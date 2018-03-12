Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Returns home

Kulikov (upper body) travelled back to Winnipeg to undergo further evaluations, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The news effectively rules Kulikov out for the Jets' upcoming two road outings. The team is expected to announce more information regarding the blueliner's status in the coming days, but it certainly doesn't bode well that he was sent back home. Tucker Poolman will slot into the lineup in the Russian's stead -- at least until Toby Enstrom (undisclosed) or Jacob Trouba (ankle) is cleared to play.