Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Returns home
Kulikov (upper body) travelled back to Winnipeg to undergo further evaluations, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The news effectively rules Kulikov out for the Jets' upcoming two road outings. The team is expected to announce more information regarding the blueliner's status in the coming days, but it certainly doesn't bode well that he was sent back home. Tucker Poolman will slot into the lineup in the Russian's stead -- at least until Toby Enstrom (undisclosed) or Jacob Trouba (ankle) is cleared to play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...