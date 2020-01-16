Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Returns to practice
Kulikov (illness) was back on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
After missing Tuesday's clash with Vancouver due to his illness, it appears Kulikov will be ready to square off against Tampa Bay on Friday. The Russian blueliner has been plagued by injury this season, which limited him to 27 contests this year, in which he notched just five points. Given his limited offensive upside, fantasy owners will want to look elsewhere for consistent production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.