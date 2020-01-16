Kulikov (illness) was back on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

After missing Tuesday's clash with Vancouver due to his illness, it appears Kulikov will be ready to square off against Tampa Bay on Friday. The Russian blueliner has been plagued by injury this season, which limited him to 27 contests this year, in which he notched just five points. Given his limited offensive upside, fantasy owners will want to look elsewhere for consistent production.