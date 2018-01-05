Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Sees minutes drop Tuesday

Kulikov logged a mere 12:51 of ice time against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Kulikov's decrease in ice time -- his lowest of the season -- directly correlates to the return of Dustin Byfuglien to the lineup. If his opportunities don't increase, the 26-year-old Kulikov could see his 10-game goal drought drag on for a while.

