Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Should play Thursday
Jets coach Paul Maurice is confident Kulikov (undisclosed) will be able to play in Thursday night's road contest against the Ducks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
A final decision on the defenseman's playing status reportedly won't be made until the next morning skate. Kulikov is day-to-day until further notice.
