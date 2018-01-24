Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Should play Thursday

Jets coach Paul Maurice is confident Kulikov (undisclosed) will be able to play in Thursday night's road contest against the Ducks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

A final decision on the defenseman's playing status reportedly won't be made until the next morning skate. Kulikov is day-to-day until further notice.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories