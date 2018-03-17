Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Sidelined eight weeks

Kulikov will undergo surgery on his back that will cost him the next eight weeks, Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet reports.

Kulikov's issue is reportedly a recurrence of an injury that caused him problems when he was with the Sabres. The Jets will have to plan for life without the 27-year-old blueliner for the foreseeable future, though the team is fortunate to have some capable bodies to fill in. The only way Kulikov retakes the ice for Winnipeg this season is if the team makes a deep playoff run, but he can be safely discarded in most season-long fantasy formats.