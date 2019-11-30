Play

Kulikov (upper body) will miss Saturday's contest versus the Kings, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The Russian blueliner was hurt in the Jets' last game, one that saw Kulikov log less than four minutes of ice time before leaving. He did not return and will sit Saturday, in Los Angeles. Kulikov's next chance to play will come Tuesday, at home versus Dallas.

