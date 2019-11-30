Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Sitting in Los Angeles
Kulikov (upper body) will miss Saturday's contest versus the Kings, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
The Russian blueliner was hurt in the Jets' last game, one that saw Kulikov log less than four minutes of ice time before leaving. He did not return and will sit Saturday, in Los Angeles. Kulikov's next chance to play will come Tuesday, at home versus Dallas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.