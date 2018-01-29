Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Skates Monday
Kulikov (upper body) skated prior to Jets' practice Monday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Kulikov's status against the Lightning on Tuesday shouldn't probably be considered questionable, at best, considering he didn't hang around for the full practice, per Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca. If the 26-year-old can't give it a go, the Jets will likely need to promote a player from the minors -- Julian Melchiori being the leading candidate.
More News
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Should play Thursday•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Suffers undisclosed malady•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Sees minutes drop Tuesday•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Pots assist against Minnesota•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Ready to rock Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...