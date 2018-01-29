Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Skates Monday

Kulikov (upper body) skated prior to Jets' practice Monday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Kulikov's status against the Lightning on Tuesday shouldn't probably be considered questionable, at best, considering he didn't hang around for the full practice, per Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca. If the 26-year-old can't give it a go, the Jets will likely need to promote a player from the minors -- Julian Melchiori being the leading candidate.