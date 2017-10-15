Play

Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Suffers injury Saturday

Kulikov left Saturday's game against Carolina after going down with a lower-body injury and won't return.

The Russian blueliner suffered the injury during the third period and failed to record any statistics in the 15:42 he played prior. With Winnipeg next playing Tuesday against Columbus, there should be further information about the nature of Kulikov's injury in the coming days.

