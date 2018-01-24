Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Suffers undisclosed malady

Kulikov exited Tuesday's clash with San Jose in the first period, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Kulikov logged a mere 3:04 of ice time prior to coming off Tuesday. The team didn't immediately provide specifics regarding the nature and severity of the defenseman's injury, but was concerned enough to promote Tucker Poolman from the minors ahead of Thursday's tilt with Anaheim.

