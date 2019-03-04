Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Tallies assist
Kulikov garnered an assist versus the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Kulikov also racked up 17 minutes in penalties that included a five-minute fighting major. The blueliner was limited to a mere 11:01 of ice time as a result and will likely find himself back in the press box once Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Joe Morrow (lower body) are cleared to return.
