Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Targeting Thursday return

According to coach Paul Maurice, Kulikov (upper body) is "possible" for Thursday's matchup with Vegas, effectively ruling him out against the Lightning on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Kulikov took part in Tuesday's game-day skate sporting a regular jersey -- having ditched the non-contact sweater -- per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun. Taking contact is a good sign the blueliner will be available soon, as is the team's decision not to recall any additional defensive options. With Jacob Trouba (ankle) sidelined long term, the 26-year-old Kulikov will likely see an uptick in minutes once given the all-clear.