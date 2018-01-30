Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Targeting Thursday return
According to coach Paul Maurice, Kulikov (upper body) is "possible" for Thursday's matchup with Vegas, effectively ruling him out against the Lightning on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Kulikov took part in Tuesday's game-day skate sporting a regular jersey -- having ditched the non-contact sweater -- per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun. Taking contact is a good sign the blueliner will be available soon, as is the team's decision not to recall any additional defensive options. With Jacob Trouba (ankle) sidelined long term, the 26-year-old Kulikov will likely see an uptick in minutes once given the all-clear.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...