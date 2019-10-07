Kulikov is dealing with a personal matter and won't be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

While Kulikov is away, the club recalled Sami Niku from the minors, though it will likely be Anthony Bitetto and Carl Dahlstrom to slot into the lineup. The Jets' blue line is certainly depleted, though Josh Morrissey (upper body) has been given the all-clear to return to action. Once back with the team, Kulikov should continue eating up big minutes, though is unlikely to see time on the power play, giving him low-end fantasy value.