Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Week-to-week with lower-body injury

Kulikov (lower body) is considered week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kulikov has notched a trio of points in his last three outings, providing some additional blue line scoring outside of Dustin Byfuglien -- who just returned from a two-game absence of his own. The 26-year-old Kulikov will likely be replaced by Tucker Poolman on the Jets' third pairing for the duration of his absence.