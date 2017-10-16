Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Week-to-week with lower-body injury
Kulikov (lower body) is considered week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Kulikov has notched a trio of points in his last three outings, providing some additional blue line scoring outside of Dustin Byfuglien -- who just returned from a two-game absence of his own. The 26-year-old Kulikov will likely be replaced by Tucker Poolman on the Jets' third pairing for the duration of his absence.
More News
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Signs three-year deal with Winnipeg•
-
Sabres' Dmitry Kulikov: Gets goal and assist in win•
-
Sabres' Dmitry Kulikov: Will play Saturday•
-
Sabres' Dmitry Kulikov: Approaching return•
-
Sabres' Dmitry Kulikov: Missing another game Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...