Kulikov (upper body) will be in action for Friday's clash with the Blues, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Kulikov -- who missed the last 12 games due to his upper-body issue -- will need to be activated from injured reserve prior to puck drop, along with a corresponding move clearing space on the 23-man roster. The Russian defenseman will likely find himself relegated to the press box when Josh Morrissey (lower body) and Joe Morrow (lower body) are cleared to play, but for now, he will pair up with Tyler Myers.