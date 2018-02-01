Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Will return Saturday
Kulikov (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Colorado, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
While the news does rule Kulikov out versus Vegas on Thursday, fantasy owners will no doubt be happy to know that he will be back Saturday. The Russian will likely bump Tucker Poolman from the lineup, although Ben Chiarot's spot is by no means guaranteed.
