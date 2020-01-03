Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Will travel with team
Kulikov (upper body) will join the Jets for their four-game road trip, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.
While coach Paul Maurice wouldn't go so far as to confirm Kulikov would play, the fact that he is on the trip is certainly a step in the right direction. Considering he has only just resumed practicing with the club, Saturday's matchup with Minnesota would seem a bit premature. Once Kulikov is cleared for action, Carl Dahlstrom figures to be the odd man out on the blue line.
