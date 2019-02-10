Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Won't suit up Sunday
Kulikov (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Sabres, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Kulikov didn't gear up Saturday, so he wasn't expected to play in this game, either. The 28-year-old will look to get healthy for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...