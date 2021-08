Kuzmin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

Kuzmin was selected by Winnipeg at No. 82 overall in last month's NHL Draft. He's on the smaller side for a defenseman (5-foot-10, 176 pounds) and wasn't exactly prolific while playing professionally in his native Belarus last season (12 points in 46 games), but clearly the Jets envision big things in the future for the 18-year-old. Kuzmin won't likely be fantasy relevant anytime soon, though.