Kuzmin was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Kuzmin earned 14 goals, 59 points and 96 PIM in 65 games with OHL Flint during the 2022-23 season. He also added eight points in seven postseason outings with the Firebirds. Kuzmin could get a chance to play for the Moose in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Jets selected the 19-year-old blueliner in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.