DiVincentiis was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

DiVincentiis has registered a 10-11-2 record, .908 save percentage and 2.68 GAA across 24 appearances with the Moose this season. His promotion may just be a result of the Jets getting back on the ice Tuesday, as Connor Hellebuyck is in Italy with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. If that's the case, DiVincentiis will likely be sent back to the minors when the NHL resumes play next week.