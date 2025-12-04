DiVincentiis posted a 30-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 5-0 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

This was DiVincentiis' first shutout of the season and second of his AHL career. The 21-year-old has seen a heavy workload since Thomas Milic was called up to the Jets in the wake of Connor Hellebuyck's (knee) absence. DiVincentiis is now 6-6-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 12 outings during his second AHL campaign.