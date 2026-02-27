default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

DiVincentiis was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

DiVincentiis was with the Jets for their first game coming out of the Olympic break, affording Connor Hellebuyck to get extra rest. With Hellebuyck returning to the crease Friday in Anaheim, DiVincentiis heads back to the Moose, where he'll compete for steady playing time in the AHL.

More News