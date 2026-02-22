DiVincentiis has been loaned back to AHL Manitoba by the Jets, the team announced Sunday.

With Connor Hellebuyck on his way back from Milan soon, DiVincentiis, up as an extra goaltender with NHL teams restarting practice, has been returned to the AHL. The The 21-year-old is 10-11-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage on the season with AHL Manitoba.