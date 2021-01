Toninato was deemed unfit to practice with the team Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Toninato appeared in 46 games for the Panthers last year in which he recorded four goals on 38 shots, seven assists and 57 hits while averaging 11:09 of ice time, all career highs. With the Jets, the winger should compete with Jansen Harkins for a spot in the fourth line and could even push for more minutes when injuries inevitably crop up.