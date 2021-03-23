Toninato was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Toninato was on the active roster for Monday's matchup with Vancouver but didn't get into the lineup and figures to remain a fringe roster player for the rest of the season, barring a run of forward injuries for the Jets. As such, Toninato won't offer much in the way of fantasy value this season.
More News
-
Jets' Dominic Toninato: Promoted to active roster•
-
Jets' Dominic Toninato: Lands on taxi squad•
-
Jets' Dominic Toninato: On waivers Friday•
-
Jets' Dominic Toninato: Placed on long-term IR•
-
Jets' Dominic Toninato: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Jets' Dominic Toninato: Inks one-year deal with Jets•