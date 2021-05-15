Toninato earned an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Toninato only played in the Jets' last two games of the year, racking up four hits, two shots on goal and a helper on Mason Appleton's goal Friday. The 27-year-old Toninato isn't likely to be in the lineup if the Jets are fully healthy heading into Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Oilers.