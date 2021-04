Toninato was added to the active roster ahead of Monday's clash with Edmonton.

Toninato has yet to break into the Jets lineup this season and is unlikely to do so against the Oilers despite Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) and Adam Lowry (upper body) both being sidelined due to injury. Still, with the busy end to the schedule, Toninato could get his first opportunity down the stretch but won't offer much in the way of fantasy value even if he does suit up.