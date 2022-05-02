Toninato scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Toninato was able to snap his 15-game goal drought before the end of the season. In that cold spell, he had just one assist. The 28-year-old was at least a regular in the Jets' lineup for the first time in his career, leading to personal-best numbers with seven goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net and 92 hits through 77 contests. He's still unlikely to serve as more than a bottom-six option going forward, and his scoring numbers were a bit fortunate thanks to four shorthanded points.