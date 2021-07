Toninato (undisclosed) inked a two-year, $1.5 million contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Toninato's deal starts as a two-way pact for the upcoming campaign before switching to a one-way contract for 2022-23. Back in 2019-20, the 27-year-old winger logged 46 games for the Panthers but was limited to a meager two appearances with Winnipeg this season. Even if the Duluth native can secure regular NHL minutes, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.