Toninato signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Saturday. The deal pays him $700,000 at the NHL level.

Toninato saw a fairly stable role with the Panthers last season, racking up 11 points in 46 games. He didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Cats, and will now join the Jets with a chance of assuming a similar bottom-six role to the one he played last year. The 26-year-old winger isn't likely to produce enough to interest fantasy managers.