Toninato cleared waivers Saturday and was assigned to the taxi squad.
Toninato was activated from long-term injured reserve Friday before being placed on waivers. The 26-year-old can travel and practice with the team while on the taxi squad. Toninato suited up in 46 games for the Panthers last year, recording 11 points and 57 hits.
