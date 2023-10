Toninato was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Manitoba.

Toninato registered one assist, seven shots on goal and six hits in five outings with Winnipeg last season. He also earned 19 goals and 35 points in 50 AHL contests with the Moose during the 2022-23 campaign. If Toninato clears waivers, he could spend most of the upcoming season in the minors again.