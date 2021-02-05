Toninato (undisclosed) landed on the waiver wire Friday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
In order to be placed on waivers, Toninato would have needed to have been medically cleared, so it appears his undisclosed injury is no longer a problem. Once the winger passes through waivers, he figures to be a fringe roster player and could spend some time on the taxi squad the rest of the season.
