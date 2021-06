Toninato (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Canadiens, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Toninato will miss his third straight game and has suited up for just one of the last six contests. He has one goal while averaging 7:48 of ice time in three playoff appearances. He'll be questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday if the Jets avoid elimination in Game 4.