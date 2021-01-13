Toninato (undisclosed) was designated for long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

With Toninato sidelined for the start of the season, the Jets will need either Kristian Vesalainen or Jansen Harkins (undisclosed) to step into the lineup. In 46 games for the Panthers last year, the 26-year-old Toninato garnered four goals on 38 shots and seven helpers. Once healthy, the Duluth native should push for a spot in Winnipeg's bottom-six.