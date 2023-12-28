Toninato produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Toninato finally got his first NHL game of the season and was able to match his point total from 2022-23 in quick fashion. The 29-year-old helped out on a Morgan Barron tally in the second period. Toninato provides a little grit in a fourth-line role, but his ice time is likely to be too little to help in fantasy. He may stick in the lineup until David Gustafsson (lower body) is ready to return.