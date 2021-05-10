Toninato was recalled on an emergency basis from Winnipeg's taxi squad Monday.
Toninato's likely on hand as emergency depth, though it's possible that he'll slide into the lineup for Monday's game against the Canucks. If the 27-year-old Minnesota native suits up, it would be his season debut at the NHL level.
