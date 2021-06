Toninato (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 against the Canadiens, J-F Chaumont of Journal de Montreal reports.

It's unclear if Toninato's dealing with an injury or is a healthy scratch. He's suited up for three of a possible seven games this postseason and last played in the series opener against Montreal, logging 5:33 of ice time in a fourth-line role.