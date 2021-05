Toninato scored a goal, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Toninato got a piece of a Logan Stanley shot at 9:14 of the third period to put the Jets ahead 2-1. The tally stood as the game-winner. Toninato made just two appearances in the regular season, logging an assist and four hits. His spot in the lineup is likely safe until Pierre-Luc Dubois (undisclosed) is ready to return.