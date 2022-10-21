site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Dominic Toninato: Up with Winnipeg
Oct 21, 2022
Toninato was summoned by Winnipeg on Friday.
Toninato's call up corresponds with Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) being put on the injured reserve list. Toninato shouldn't be expected to serve in more than a fourth-line role during his time with the
Jets.
