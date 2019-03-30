Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activated from injured reserve
Byfuglien (ankle) has been activated off of injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Byfuglien had already been declared a go for the evening's contest, so his activation from injured reserve was the last thing needed to pave the way for his return. The veteran blueliner will look to knock off the rust over the final five regular-season games after missing 34 of the last 39 contests dating back to Dec. 29.
