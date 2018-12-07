Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activated from injured reserve
Byfuglien (concussion) was officially removed from injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis.
Byfuglien slots back into the lineup after missing the past four contests due to his concussion. While the towering blueliner is bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, he managed 11 helpers during that stretch -- eight of which were scored with the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...