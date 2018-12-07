Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activated from injured reserve

Byfuglien (concussion) was officially removed from injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis.

Byfuglien slots back into the lineup after missing the past four contests due to his concussion. While the towering blueliner is bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, he managed 11 helpers during that stretch -- eight of which were scored with the man advantage.

