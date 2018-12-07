Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activated off injured reserve
Byfuglien (concussion) was officially removed from injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis.
Byfuglien slots back into the lineup following his four-game stint on the sidelines due to his concussion. While the towering blueliner is bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, he managed 11 helpers during that stretch -- eight of which were scored with the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...