Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activated off injured reserve

Byfuglien (concussion) was officially removed from injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis.

Byfuglien slots back into the lineup following his four-game stint on the sidelines due to his concussion. While the towering blueliner is bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, he managed 11 helpers during that stretch -- eight of which were scored with the man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories