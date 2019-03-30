Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activation from IR pending
As expected, Byfuglien (ankle) will return Saturday against the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Byfuglien will need to be lifted from injured reserve, but it appears that such a move is imminent. The Jets have already clinched a playoff spot, but they're tied with the Predators at 94 points in the standings, meaning we should expect Big Buff to reprise his top-four role with a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. Injuries have limited the imposing blueliner to 37 games this season, but he's been quite effective when healthy, adding four goals and 26 assists -- complemented by 16 power-play points -- over that span.
