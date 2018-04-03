Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back at it
Byfuglien will be in the lineup Tuesday night against the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Byfuglien will be back in action after he was rested for Monday's game against the Senators. Any defenseman who can put up 40-plus points on a yearly basis is going to be universally owned in fantasy leagues, and Byfuglien fits the bill, but it's worth noting that he's struggling to a career-low 3.8 shooting percentage and has only seven goals between his 42 points through 66 games this season.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Resting Monday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Gets winner but will miss 50-point level•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up helper•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Riding six-game, 11-point scoring streak•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Seven points in last four games•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Sets up a pair•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...