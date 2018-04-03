Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back at it

Byfuglien will be in the lineup Tuesday night against the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Byfuglien will be back in action after he was rested for Monday's game against the Senators. Any defenseman who can put up 40-plus points on a yearly basis is going to be universally owned in fantasy leagues, and Byfuglien fits the bill, but it's worth noting that he's struggling to a career-low 3.8 shooting percentage and has only seven goals between his 42 points through 66 games this season.