Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back in action against Canucks
Byfuglien (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Byfuglien's return will bump Dmitry Kulikov out of the lineup, but the Minnesota native won't resume his pairing with Tyler Myers, instead suiting up alongside Ben Chiarot -- whose defensive mindset could help free up Byfuglien to jump up into the play more. The 33-year-old should also retake his spot on the top power-play unit where he is logging over three minutes of ice time per game, but has just one assist to show for it.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...