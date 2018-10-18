Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back in action against Canucks

Byfuglien (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Byfuglien's return will bump Dmitry Kulikov out of the lineup, but the Minnesota native won't resume his pairing with Tyler Myers, instead suiting up alongside Ben Chiarot -- whose defensive mindset could help free up Byfuglien to jump up into the play more. The 33-year-old should also retake his spot on the top power-play unit where he is logging over three minutes of ice time per game, but has just one assist to show for it.