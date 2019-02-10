Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Back on scoresheet
Byfuglien picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
It's just his second game back after missing 15 games, so it's nice to see him back on the board. Byfuglien is a stud defender. Make sure he's in your lineup.
