Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Banks two power-play helpers

Byfuglien picked up two assists on the man advantage as well as three shots, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 2.

Byfuglien has three assists in the series so far, as well as six each of shots and hits. He's averaged 25:58 in the two postseason contests. Despite an injury-plagued campaign, Byfuglien is a highly desired fantasy asset, having accumulated 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 62 playoff appearances in his career, including 16 points over 17 outings last spring.