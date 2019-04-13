Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Banks two power-play helpers
Byfuglien picked up two assists on the man advantage as well as three shots, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 2.
Byfuglien has three assists in the series so far, as well as six each of shots and hits. He's averaged 25:58 in the two postseason contests. Despite an injury-plagued campaign, Byfuglien is a highly desired fantasy asset, having accumulated 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 62 playoff appearances in his career, including 16 points over 17 outings last spring.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Grabs helper•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Logs heavy minutes in return•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Activation from IR pending•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Expected back Saturday•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Not quite ready to play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...