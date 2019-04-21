Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Big effort not enough
Byfuglien scored a goal and tallied an assist Saturday in a 3-2 Game 6 loss to St. Louis, ending the Jets' 2018-19 season.
Byfuglien came to play Saturday, finishing with a pair of points (one coming shorthanded), but it ultimately wasn't enough to keep the Jets' season alive. The larger-than-life blueliner finishes his playoffs having found the scoresheet eight times in six games.
